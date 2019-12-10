Israel regulator will not challenge Mizrahi's acquisition of Union Bank

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israel's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it would not challenge a court decision to allow the acquisition of Union Bank of Israel UNON.TA by rival Mizrahi Tefahot Bank MZTF.TA.

Israel's third-largest lender late in 2017 agreed to buy Union, the sixth-largest bank, in an all share deal valued at 1.4 billion shekels ($404 million).

The antitrust authority initially rejected the deal, saying the disappearance of Union Bank as a competitor likely would harm competition over private customers in the banking sector. Last month an antitrust court overturned that decision.

The authority said in a statement it would now be in touch with banks regarding issues raised by the court, including credit to the diamonds sector.

($1 = 3.4684 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

