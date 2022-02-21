Commodities

Israel raises import quotas on eggs, honey to combat high prices

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Israel's Finance Ministry on Monday raised import quotas on eggs and honey in its latest step to lower living costs and amid a feud with local private sector suppliers.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman signed an order for 2022 doubling the amount of fresh eggs that could be imported to 1 billion, and about 10 times the amount of honey, or roughly 2,000 tons.

Imports of eggs and honey will now account for 30% and 40%, respectively, of the local market, the ministry said.

Rising prices have stirred anger among Israelis struggling to recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a dispute between the government and leading household goods suppliers and importers over who is to blame.

The price of eggs and honey in Israel is about 40% higher than the price abroad, the ministry said.

