Israel raised $200 mln in diaspora bonds since war with Hamas began - statement

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

October 12, 2023 — 11:01 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Israel has raised $200 million in diaspora bonds since the war with Hamas began, Israel Bonds said in a statement.

The group, the government's vehicle for diaspora bonds, said that U.S. state and local governments accounted for $150 million of the purchases.

"The response across many U.S. states was immediate and demand exceeded the amount of Israel bonds that we were able to sell at that time," Dani Naveh, president at Israel Bonds, said in a statement.

