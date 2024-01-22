News & Insights

Israel proposes 2 month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages -Axios

January 22, 2024 — 03:06 pm EST

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported on Monday.

The deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the report added citing two Israeli officials.

