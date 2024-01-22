Israel proposes 2 month fighting pause in Gaza for release of all hostages -Axios

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to two months of a pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal, Axios reported on Monday.

The deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the report added citing two Israeli officials.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

