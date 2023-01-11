Israel posts 2022 budget surplus 0.6% of GDP

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel posted a budget surplus of 9.8 billion shekels ($2.8 billion) in 2022, or 0.6% of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a nearly 14% rise in tax revenue.

Israel had recorded deficits of 4.4% of GDP in 2021 and 11.3% in 2020 amid higher spending to help the economy cope with the pandemic. Its 2022 deficit target was 3.9% of GDP.

Overall, Israel's government spent 458.8 billion shekels last year versus a total income of 468.5 billion, the ministry said.

In December, Israel's budget deficit was 18.7 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.4556 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

