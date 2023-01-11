Israel posts 2022 budget surplus 0.6% of GDP

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

January 11, 2023 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Israel posted a budget surplus of 9.8 billion shekels ($2.8 billion) in 2022, or 0.6% of gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a nearly 14% rise in tax revenue.

Israel had recorded deficits of 4.4% of GDP in 2021 and 11.3% in 2020 amid higher spending to help the economy cope with the pandemic. Its 2022 deficit target was 3.9% of GDP.

Overall, Israel's government spent 458.8 billion shekels last year versus a total income of 468.5 billion, the ministry said.

In December, Israel's budget deficit was 18.7 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.4556 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.