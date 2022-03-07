Israel policymakers set for rate hikes on inflation worries

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel policymakers voted unanimously at their Feb. 21 meeting to keep policy unchanged but agreed that inflation and growth levels will trigger the start of interest rate increases in the coming months, minutes showed on Monday.

All six central bank rate-setters voted at the meeting to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1%.

"Their assessment was that in the coming months, conditions will allow for the start of a gradual process of raising the interest rate in line with the path of inflation and the pace of growth and employment," the minutes said.

The meeting was before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil and gas prices soaring and raised concerns about grain supplies. Energy and food are both key drivers of inflation.

Analysts nevertheless believe monetary tightening in Israel could begin as early as the next meeting on April 11.

Israel's annual inflation rate rose to 3.1% in January from 2.8% in December, moving above the government's 1%-3% annual target range for the first time since 2011.

But inflation is forecast to ease towards 2% later in 2022, according to the minutes, partly on the heels of government steps to reduce the cost of living and despite a tight labour market and spiking housing costs.

Inflation has remained notably low compared to most OECD countries, the central bank said.

"However, the committee members assessed that at the current time, there are risks of inflation remaining around the upper part of the target for a longer time," the minutes said.

Israel's economy grew 8.1% in 2021 and is projected to grow 5.5% in 2022, while the jobless rate has moved to below pre-pandemic levels.

The Bank of Israel will not be aggressive in raising interest rates, once it starts to do so, since inflation is expected to remain under control, deputy governor Andrew Abir told Reuters on Feb. 22.

After gaining the past two years, the shekel ILS= has weakened versus the dollar so far in 2022.

The central bank attributed the depreciation to the negative rate gap between Israel and other countries and "the relation between financial market declines abroad and the dollar demand of institutional investors."

