Israel planning 800 MW energy storage project -Energy Ministry

May 02, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Israel's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday that it was moving forward with a plan to build the country's first large-scale energy storage project.

The plan is for four storage facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 800 megawatts, which will be built "in stages according to the needs of the system and with different storage technologies."

The project was given a green light by Israel's national planning council and will be brought for approval by the government.

