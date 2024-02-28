Israel parliamentary panel approves rise in 2024 budget deficit target to 6.6%/GDP amid Gaza war

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Israel's parliamentary finance committee cleared a proposal to sharply raise the budget deficit target for 2024 to 6.6% of gross domestic product from a planned 2.25% due to higher spending to help finance the war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The committee's approval paves the way for a full parliamentary vote in the coming weeks.

The war that is focused mainly in Hamas-controlled Gaza is nearly five months old and has boosted costs on defence and compensation to those impacted by the conflict. These include businesses and those who live in border towns near Gaza in the country's south and Lebanon in the north - where Hezbollah has been firing rockets - as well as to hotels where tens of thousands of displaced Israelis have been staying.

"The difference in the deficit target amounts to approximately 70 billion shekels ($19 billion), and is intended to finance the additional expenses required as a result of the war," the finance committee said in a statement.

Israel's parliament earlier this month gave its initial approval to an amended 2024 state budget of 584 billion shekels, or 724 billion shekels including debt repayment.

Israel last year approved a two-year budget for 2023 and 2024, but the Gaza war has shaken up government finances, requiring budget changes and additional spending.

($1 = 3.6193 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.