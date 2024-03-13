News & Insights

Israel parliament approves amended 2024 state budget

March 13, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer and Maayan Lubell for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 13 (Reuters) - Israel's parliament gave final approval on Wednesday to an amended 2024 state budget to fund the country's war against Hamas militants in Gaza, now in its sixth month.

The amended budget adds tens of billions of extra spending on defence and compensation to households and businesses hurt by the conflict which was sparked by Hamas' shock attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

