Israel needs 2021 budget soon to pull through COVID-19 crisis, central bank says

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank on Wednesday urged the government to approve a 2021 state budget as soon as possible to avoid further fiscal restraint when the economy needs stimulus to weather the coronavirus crisis.

In formulating the 2021 budget, the Bank of Israel recommended separating traditional expenses from those directly relating to the coronavirus fallout.

However, Israel's leaders are locked in a political standoff over the budget, so it appears real progress will not be made soon. Israel has yet to approve a 2020 budget and is still using a prorated version of the 2019 budget approved in 2018.

Israeli finance minister Israel Katz said he intends to start the process on Monday by presenting the budget framework to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But the complete package would only be brought to parliament during February, he said.

Failure to approve a 2021 budget by March 31 would trigger a snap election, which would be Israel's fourth in two years.

Netanyahu has said he sees the budget being passed in February but his main coalition partner, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, is demanding it be done in December to better equip the government in its handling of the pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

The state has already approved a broad stimulus of more than 140 billion shekels ($42 billion) to help businesses and laid-off workers cope with the COVID-19 crisis that has pushed Israel's jobless rate above 20%.

Israel's budget deficit is projected to reach as much as 14% of gross domestic product in 2020 and dip to 8-11% in 2021, depending of the pace of economic growth next year.

The central bank recommended reducing taxes without a similar decline in expenses.

It said that in the coming years the government will need to return to fiscal responsibility and a declining debt ratio to finance its stimulus package and recommended reducing expenses, raising taxes and eliminating tax benefits.

($1 = 3.3229 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Maayan Lubell, Larry King)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.