Israel mulls fine on Facebook for antitrust violation

JERUSALEM, May 11 (Reuters) - Israel's Competition Authority said on Tuesday it was considering imposing a fine of about 6 million shekels ($1.8 million) on Facebook FB.O for buying two Israeli companies without the agency's consent.

It said the fine is subject to a hearing and Facebook has the right to submit its arguments to the authority's director general within 60 days.

($1 = 3.2687 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)

