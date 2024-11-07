Israel Ministry of Defense acquires 25 advanced F-15 aircraft for $5.2B

In a series of tweets, the Israel Ministry of Defense said, “The Israel Ministry of Defense signed yesterday a landmark transaction to acquire the next generation of F-15 fighter jets, purchasing 25 advanced aircraft from Boeing (BA). The $5.2 billion agreement, part of a broader package of U.S. aid approved by the U.S. Administration and Congress earlier this year, includes an option for 25 additional aircraft. The deal was finalized yesterday following negotiations between the IMOD’s Mission to the U.S. and Boeing in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force. DG of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir signed the procurement authorization during his visit to the U.S. last month. The new F-15IA will be equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems, including state of the art Israeli technologies. The upgraded aircraft will feature enhanced range capabilities, increased payload capacity, and improved performance across various operational scenarios. These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East. Delivery of the F-15 aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually. This procurement marks a significant milestone in deepening the defense cooperation between Israel and the United States, reflecting their mutual commitment to regional security.”

