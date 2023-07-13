Israel lifts customs tax on imported milk for three months to end shortages

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 13 (Reuters) - Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Thursday he was cancelling the 40% customs duty on imported milk for three months to combat a shortage across supermarket chains.

Milk production in Israel is subject to centralized planning and government-approved quotas. Since milk prices are set by the state, dairies have been reluctant to boost output and prefer to focus sales on dairy products that are not government-controlled, leading to milk shortfalls.

State-controlled milk prices rose in May, adding to the cost of living pressures.

The customs-duty pause will not hit state tax revenues, Smotrich said, since there are no current milk imports due to the prohibitive 40% tax level. It also would not hurt dairy farmers, since the dairies will continue to buy the existing milk quotas at the existing target price, he said.

The tariff cancellation will be in effect until Oct. 7.

Three local companies control most of Israel's milk market, and farmers have been vocal in their opposition to opening up the dairy market to imports, a throwback to Israel's socialist roots.

"Lowering the duty is the right step since it is the fastest way to fill the gap and eradicate the milk shortage," Smotrich said. "Too many times we have seen a shortage of milk on the shelves ... This is a reality I am not ready to accept."

Israeli media reported that milk imports would likely come from Poland, Hungary, and other Eastern European countries, where milk prices are at least 30% lower than in Israel.

Smotrich also said he intends to expand the quota of foreign workers for agriculture and reduce their cost, given the shortage of workers in the sector, while the state already invests hundreds of millions in direct support for farmers.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovtch and Devika Syamnath)

