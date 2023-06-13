News & Insights

Israel launches missiles over Damascus -Syrian state news agency

Credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA

June 13, 2023 — 06:43 pm EDT

Written by Kinda Makieh and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

June 14 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeting Syria's capital Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

