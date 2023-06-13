Israel launches missiles over Damascus -Syrian state news agency

Adds casualty

June 14 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike targeting Syria's capital Damascus left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and "shot down some of them," the source said.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

(Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Tom Hogue)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.