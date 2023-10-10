News & Insights

Israel launches diaspora bond push to raise money amid war with Hamas

October 10, 2023 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Libby George and Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Israel launched a diaspora bond campaign on Tuesday to raise money amid a war with Hamas, according to posts on social media sites linked with Israel Bonds.

"Israel Bonds has launched an international campaign to raise funds for the Jewish state that is at war," read posts on LinkedIn, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Invest in Israel bonds to provide the nation with financial resources at its darkest hour."

According to its website, Israel Bonds - the country's borrowing vehicle for diaspora bonds - had $5.4 billion worth of outstanding bonds as of Dec. 31, representing approximately 12% of the country's external governmental debt.

A sales representative described the move as "a call for renewed investment in Israel, mainly a show of support, but also to help out with current events."

JPMorgan said in a Tuesday note that it expects an increase in fiscal spending and that "foreign financial assistance will likely cover only a fraction of deficit widening so debt issuance will need to increase."

Media representatives for Israel Bonds' U.S. arm, the Development Corporation for Israel, did not respond to a request for comment.

