Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Israel and Jordan have agreed to partner in a water-for-energy deal, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The countries, the ministry said, signed a memorandum of understanding for Jordan to produce 600 megwatts in renewable energy for Israel and Israel will examine desalinating 200 million cubic meters of water for Jordan.

