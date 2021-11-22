Israel, Jordan to partner in water-for-energy deal, Israeli ministry says

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Israel and Jordan have agreed to partner in a water-for-energy deal, Israel's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

The countries, the ministry said, signed a memorandum of understanding for Jordan to produce 600 megwatts in renewable energy for Israel and Israel will examine desalinating 200 million cubic meters of water for Jordan.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

