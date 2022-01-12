Israel issues 10-year bonds totalling 1.5 billion euros

Israel has issued 1.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds on international markets, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The bonds carry an interest rate of 0.625%, the lowest ever for an Israeli issuance on foreign markets, the ministry said. That was less than half the rate of the last euro-based bonds issued by Israel in 2019.

