Israel issues 1.5 bln euros in bonds in international markets

TEL AVIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Israel's Finance Ministry said on Thursday its accountant general issued 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in two-year and four-year debt in global markets at an average interest rate of less than 0.02%.

The underwriters were Bank of America, Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Citi.

($1 = 0.8506 euros)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Tova Cohen)

