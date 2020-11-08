HAIN

Israel insurer Phoenix offers $82 mln to buy Halman-Aldubi brokerage

Steven Scheer Reuters
JERUSALEM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Israeli insurance company Phoenix Holdings PHOE1.TA said on Sunday it had offered to buy the Halman-Aldubi Investment House for 275 million shekels ($82 million).

Phoenix, one of Israel's largest insurers, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv, that the offer would be made via a reverse triple merger and expires on December 15 if no binding agreement is signed.

Halman-Aldubi, which has a market value of 205 million shekels and manages more than 70 billion shekels of assets, has recently received a number of offers, including from Israeli brokerage Altshuler Shaham for 230 million shekels and a foreign firm for 230-304 million shekels for a 51-100% stake.

The firm's board has set up an independent committee to assess the offers and the company said it would make a decision after it examines all the proposals.

Halman-Aldubi's shares were up 19% in morning trade in Tel Aviv, while shares of Phoenix were up 2%.

($1 = 3.3723 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

