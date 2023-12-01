Israel Instructs Mossad To Hunt Down Hamas Leaders Around The Globe: 'They Are Marked For Death'

Israeli intelligence services are planning to target Hamas leaders globally as the war in Gaza subsides.

What Happened: Israeli officials have revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the nation’s top spy agencies to prepare for a campaign against Hamas leaders residing in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This move extends Israel’s longstanding clandestine operations, which have drawn both international praise and condemnation.

These plans represent a second chance for Netanyahu, who directed a failed attempt to poison Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal in Jordan in 1997. The widely-known attempt resulted in the release of Hamas’s spiritual leader, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.

Netanyahu voiced his intentions in a national address on Nov. 22, stating, “I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are,” referring to Israel’s foreign intelligence service.

Despite the typical secrecy surrounding such efforts, Israeli leaders have openly expressed their intent to retaliate against those responsible for the Oct. 7 attack, similar to the response to the Palestinian terrorist attack at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Israel is currently working to eliminate or capture Hamas leaders within Gaza. The new plans reflect Israel’s determination to neutralize Hamas as a significant threat, mirroring the U.S. global coalition against the Islamic State.

Why It Matters: The plans commenced after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants, resulting in the death of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the abduction of over 200 others. Israeli officials initially considered an immediate campaign against Meshaal and other foreign-based Hamas leaders.

However, concerns about jeopardizing ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages in Qatar tempered the immediate implementation of the assassination campaign. Nevertheless, planning continues, with Qatar serving as the central hub for hostage talks.

The announcement of the global hunt for Hamas leaders has stirred debate among former intelligence officials. While some view it as a quest for revenge, others argue it’s a demand for justice.

Israel’s history in conducting worldwide assassination campaigns is unparalleled. Since World War II, the country has carried out more than 2,700 such operations.

Image via Shutterstock

