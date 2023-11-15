Israel inflation rate eases to 3.7% in October ahead of Nov. 27 rates decision

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israel's inflation rate edged lower to 3.7% in October from 3.8% in September, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday in data that will likely allow the central to leave interest rates steady later this month.

A Reuters poll had expected the rate to stay at 3.8% last month. Led by declines in costs of clothing and footwear, fresh produce and transportation, the consumer price index rose 0.5% in October from September, in line with expectations.

Israel's war against Hamas militants is expected to dent economic growth and help to bring down inflation back towards an official rate of 1-3%. The shekel ILS=, which had weakened sharply in 2023 to keep inflation high, has appreciated 8% since hitting an 11-year high in late October and is expected to help moderate inflation.

The Bank of Israel will decide on interest rates on Nov. 27. It held its benchmark interest rate at 4.75% for a third straight time on Oct. 23 but suggested rate cuts would likely wait until after the conflict.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

