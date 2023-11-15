News & Insights

Israel inflation rate eases to 3.7% in October ahead of Nov. 27 rates decision

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

November 15, 2023 — 11:30 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israel's inflation rate edged lower to 3.7% in October from 3.8% in September, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday in data that will likely allow the central to leave interest rates steady later this month.

A Reuters poll had expected the rate to stay at 3.8% last month. Led by declines in costs of clothing and footwear, fresh produce and transportation, the consumer price index rose 0.5% in October from September, in line with expectations.

Israel's war against Hamas militants is expected to dent economic growth and help to bring down inflation back towards an official rate of 1-3%. The shekel ILS=, which had weakened sharply in 2023 to keep inflation high, has appreciated 8% since hitting an 11-year high in late October and is expected to help moderate inflation.

The Bank of Israel will decide on interest rates on Nov. 27. It held its benchmark interest rate at 4.75% for a third straight time on Oct. 23 but suggested rate cuts would likely wait until after the conflict.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.