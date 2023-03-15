Israel inflation eases to 5.2% in February

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

March 15, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 15 (Reuters) - Israel's inflation rate eased to a four month low of 5.2% in February from 5.4% in January, but it was higher than expected and likely meant another interest rate hike was likely next month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% in February from January, led by gains in fresh produce, housing rentals, food and transportation costs.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a 0.3% monthly rise and a 5.0% annual rate.

February's inflation rate was the lowest since October.

The Bank of Israel is slated to decide on interest rates on April 3. (Reporting by Steven Scheer) ((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer)) Keywords: ISRAEL ECONOMY/CPI (URGENT)

