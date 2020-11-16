US Markets
MRNA

Israel in talks with Russia for Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Israel cast a wider net on Monday in its quest to secure a vaccine for COVID-19, approaching Russia to discuss buying its Sputnik V vaccine.

Updates with details

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel cast a wider net on Monday in its quest to secure a vaccine for COVID-19, approaching Russia to discuss buying its Sputnik V vaccine.

"About an hour ago I spoke with Russian President Vladmir Putin regarding the possibility of purchasing an option on the vaccine Sputnik-V," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters. "We will discuss this in the coming days."

Israel was early to sign with Moderna Inc MRNA.O for its potential vaccine, reaching an agreement in June. Last week it signed another deal with Pfizer Inc PFE.N. Both companies have reported encouraging trial results.

Israel is also developing its own vaccine that, if successful, could be market-ready by the end of the summer.

"My goal is to bring as many vaccines from as many sources to as many citizens, as quickly as possible," Netanyahu said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman and Jonathan Oatis)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular