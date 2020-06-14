Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reports

JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) - Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc MRNA.O to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.

YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel's Health Ministry, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.