Israel-Hamas War Update: Netanyahu Rejects Hostage-Linked Ceasefire Talks; Yemen's Houthis Assert US Drone Take-Down

On Wednesday, reports surfaced regarding the potential for negotiations aimed at securing the release of approximately 10 hostages, contingent upon Israel’s acceptance of a multi-day ceasefire arrangement.

According to The Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispelled any rumors circulating from various sources and reiterated that there won’t be any ceasefire unless Israeli hostages are released.

A senior U.S. official told CNN that Israel’s willingness to commit to a sustained cessation of hostilities hinges on the release of a significant number of hostages. Nevertheless, as of Wednesday, such a proposition had not been formally presented, according to the U.S. official.

In a separate development, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, as reported by Times Now World. U.S. officials confirmed that the drone was operating within international airspace.

Israel’s official account on X asserts that Brazilian security services and the Mossad had successfully thwarted a terrorist in Brazil. This plot was purportedly orchestrated by the Lebanese militant group of Hezbollah and allegedly received both direction and financial support from Iran.

The Brazilian security services, together with the Mossad and its partners in the Israeli security community, alongside additional international security agencies, foiled a terrorist attack in Brazil, planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, directed and financed by Iran.

Furthermore, seven Democratic senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to heighten efforts in combating settler violence, which they contend poses a threat not only to stability in the West Bank but also to broader U.S. national security interests. They underscored the significance of addressing the incidents of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, emphasizing the urgency of mitigating this destabilizing risk to prevent the escalation of conflict in the region.

As the reported, UN Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep concern over the civilian casualties in Gaza throughout the past month of conflict between Israel and Hamas. He suggested that the military operation launched by Israel in response to the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attacks appears to be fundamentally flawed.

Market Reactions

The Israeli shekel (ILS) strengthened 1.3% on Wednesday, notching its sixth straight session of gains, regaining levels last seen prior to the Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7.

Israeli-related stocks, as tracked by the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS), rose 0.3%, closing their eight straight session of gains.

The S&P 500 Index, as monitored through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), also managed to close marginally in the green, up 0.07%, enough to mark eight days of advances.

Treasuries rallied, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rising 1.7%, reaching heights last seen on Sept. 25.

