Israel-Hamas War, Day 53: Ceasefire Broken As Israel Reports Hamas Attack; Bernie Sanders Condemns US 'Blank-Check' Approach

A fragile temporary truce between Israeli and Hamas was violated Tuesday morning.

Bloomberg reported that Israeli troops, stationed in northern Gaza in accordance with the recent ceasefire agreement, were targeted in three separate explosions and subsequent shootings by Hamas, breaching the truce. The attacks resulted in minor injuries to several soldiers, as stated in an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announcement.

The ceasefire, which was initially set for four days, was extended by an additional two days on Monday, in order to facilitate more hostage releases.

Hamas has released 50 Israeli women and children thus far, part of the 240 hostages captured in southern Israel during an Oct. 7 attack. In exchange Israel has freed 150 Palestinian detainees, primarily women and teenagers, held in Israeli prisons.

Israel And Hamas Response To Ceasefire Breach

According to The Times of Israel, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is advocating for Israel to abandon its current truce agreement with Hamas.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi has affirmed the military’s readiness to potentially recommence operations in the Gaza Strip as early as today.

The spokesman for the military wing of Hamas has stated that their fighters responded to what they consider a “clear violation” of the ceasefire by the IDF in the northern Gaza Strip, leading to a clash. However, they have not provided further details.

Hamas has also expressed their commitment to the truce, as long as the other party adheres to it, and they are urging mediators to pressure Israel to adhere to all the terms of the ceasefire on the ground and in the air.

Negotiations Intensify For Continued Peace

According to Reuters, Israel had expressed willingness to prolong the truce, contingent upon Hamas’s continued release of at least 10 hostages per day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, in a statement to CNN, confirmed that 173 individuals captured on Oct. 7 remain in Gaza. This group includes 17 foreigners and six children under 18. Israel emphasizes the urgency of the next two days in persuading Hamas to extend the deal to all remaining hostages.

Emerging Tales Of Captivity

As more hostages are freed, harrowing accounts of their captivity begin to surface. The Times of Israel shared a disturbing account from the aunt of 12-year-old Eitan Yahalomi, who recounted his exposure to videos of Oct. 7 atrocities and threats of violence to silence crying children.

The plight of Elma, an 84-year-old captive, was highlighted by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. Elma faced harsh conditions, was denied essential medication, and lacked Red Cross visitation, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Diplomatic Efforts Underway

Mossad Chief David Barnea is reportedly in Doha for discussions with CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatari officials, aiming to secure the release of 20 additional hostages.

As Al Jazeera reported, a group of Senate Democrats met with Israeli army officials to discuss the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) emphasized the importance of aligning with American values in efforts against Hamas. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) highlighted the need for conditions on aid approved for Israel.

Sanders, in his conversation with CBS News, expressed disapproval of the United States’ “blank-check” support for Israel. The Vermont Senator acknowledged Israel’s right to self-defense but argued against the excessive use of force, stating, “While Israel has the right to defend itself, what it doesn’t have the right to do, in my opinion, is to take the lives of 12,000 individuals in a span of six to seven weeks, with two-thirds of those being women and children.”

The World Health Organization has raised alarms about a looming health crisis in Gaza. Spokesperson Margaret Harris warned that disease could claim more lives than bombardment if the healthcare system isn’t restored. The collapse of Al-Shifa Hospital and the detention of medical staff by Israeli forces add to the concern, she said.

Market Reactions

The shekel strengthened 0.3% Tuesday, hitting levels last seen on Aug. 10, following Monday’s Bank of Israel’s decision to maintain interest rates steady at 4.75%.

Domestic stocks, as tracked by the Tel Aviv 125 index, rose 0.5%.

On Monday, the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS) closed at the highest level since early October.

