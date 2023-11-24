Israel-Hamas War, Day 49: Ceasefire Begins; First Round Of Hostages Released As Fuel Heads To Gaza

As the Israeli-Hamas conflict reaches its 49th day, a temporary truce, emerging from days of intense negotiations, came into effect on Friday.

This ceasefire marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, aiming to initiate a hostage and prisoner exchange.

Key Elements of the Truce Agreement Hostage and prisoner exchange: The agreement entails the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas, in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. This exchange will occur in four stages, with the first taking place today. Israel has stated that for every 10 additional hostages released, the pause in fighting will be extended by one day. The world’s attention is focused on whether this initial part of the deal will be upheld. Initial release details: Today’s operation included the release of 13 hostages at 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), CNN reported. In total, 50 women and children will be released by Hamas over four days, corresponding with a ceasefire. In return, Israel will release 39 Palestinian prisoners today, comprising 24 women and 15 teenage males, in the West Bank. Observation of the truce: Reports from CNN journalists in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip, indicate that the truce agreement is currently being observed. Reception and care for hostages: Hostages released by Hamas will be received by IDF troops, who have made extensive preparations, including medical support, to assist the likely traumatized individuals. These hostages will be airlifted to hospitals for medical treatment.

We have completed preparations to receive the released hostages upon their return to Israel from Gaza. In coordination with government ministries and security authorities, we have prepared to quickly receive the released hostages and give them all the necessary support. We… pic.twitter.com/ndbKEdGD1d

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 24, 2023

Additional terms of the agreement: The deal also includes a temporary halt to air traffic over northern and southern Gaza at specific times of the day. Release of Palestinian prisoners: As reported by Al Jazeera, the first group of 39 Palestinian prisoners will be released around 8 p.m. local time on Friday, contingent on the safe return of the hostages to Israeli territory. Channel 12 reports that 12 of the 13 hostages set to be released today are from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Military and humanitarian movements: Israeli tanks have been seen retreating from the northern end of the Gaza Strip, while aid trucks enter from Egypt in the south, as confirmed by Reuters journalists. The IDF disclosed that they facilitated the transfer of four fuel tankers and four cooking gas tankers from Egypt to United Nations humanitarian aid groups in southern Gaza. This transfer, conducted through the Rafah Crossing, is aimed at supporting critical humanitarian infrastructure operations.

Market Reactions: Trading activity is notably subdued on Friday this week, with market dynamics influenced by closures and a shorter trading day due to holiday observances.

Israeli markets are closed, while U.S. exchanges are scheduled for an early close at 1 p.m. ET, in line with the Black Friday holiday tradition. In the foreign exchange market, the Israeli shekel (ILS) displayed a flat performance against the U.S. dollar.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS) closed with a 1.5% gain on Wednesday, reaching its highest point since the days preceding the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Read now: Dutch Stocks Nudge Upward On Thanksgiving After Anti-Islam, Trump-Fan Geert Wilders Wins Elections

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.