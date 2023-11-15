Israel-Hamas War, Day 40: Israeli Troops Enter Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, Sparking Global Reactions

Israeli troops have entered Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, culminating a prolonged siege that has drawn global attention and concerns.

Sources within the hospital told Reuters that Israeli soldiers conducted thorough searches throughout the facility. While intermittent gunfire has been heard, no injuries have been reported within the hospital’s premises thus far.

Targeted IDF Operation At Hospital: Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, announced that a focused operation targeting Hamas is in progress, specifically within a distinct section of the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Hagari emphasized the IDF’s conflict is exclusively against Hamas and said its forces are adequately trained for such sensitive missions.

A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of the Shifa Hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and continue to reiterate we are ONLY at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to… pic.twitter.com/75t7YEncBk

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023

Gaza Hospital Director’s Confirmation: The director general overseeing Gaza hospitals acknowledged that Israeli soldiers entered the lower levels of the surgery building in the Al-Shifa complex during their operation.

Claims Of Hamas Utilizing Hospital: An anonymous senior military official cited by The Times of Israel said the IDF has acquired definitive proof of Hamas using Al-Shifa Hospital as a strategic command point. Al Jazeera reports that Hamas and hospital officials have vehemently denied these claims.

Hostage Negotiations Continue: Qatar is working to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas, aiming to secure the release of approximately 50 civilian hostages in return for a three-day ceasefire, Reuters reported, citing an official briefed on the negotiations. As part of the proposed agreement, Israel would consider releasing Palestinian women and children detained in its prisons.

Turkish President’s Strong Critique: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan escalated his critique of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Erdogan branded Israel a "terrorist state" and accused it of executing a strategy to decimate Gaza and its population, according to the Times of Israel. Erdogan also stated that “Hamas members are resistance fighters who are trying to protect their homeland and their lives.”

Market Reactions

The Israel domestic equity market, as tracked by the Tel Aviv 125 Index, was 0.1% higher on Wednesday after rising 2% on Tuesday.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS) fell 0.9%, following a 4% surge a day earlier.

The Israeli shekel (ILS) eased 0.7% after gaining as much as 2.6% Tuesday, marking its best-performing session since June 2022.

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday, slightly extending gains from Tuesday’s rally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was 0.1% higher, while the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 0.2%.

Read now: Producer Prices Deflate, Retail Sales Contract: October Economic Data Paints Bleak Picture

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.