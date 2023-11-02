Israel-Hamas War, Day 27: IDF's Ground Incursion In Gaza Intensifies, Iran Accuses US Of Being 'Main Cause' Of Crimes

It has been 27 days since the tragic events of Oct. 7 when the Palestinian terrorist group of Hamas conducted a series of deadly attacks in Israel and abducted 240 hostages who are still held in Gaza, triggering military responses from Tel Aviv’s army.

Here are the most recent developments in this ongoing conflict:

The primary generator supplying power to the Gaza Indonesian Hospital experienced a failure on Wednesday night, as stated by Dr. Atef Al Kahlout, the director of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, to CNN on Thursday. The UN Human Rights Office has raised concerns that Israel’s attacks on Jabalya, Gaza’s largest refugee camp, may potentially constitute war crimes due to the significant number of civilian casualties and extensive destruction.

#Gaza – Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes. pic.twitter.com/ky2jYVrhJq

— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 1, 2023

In Gaza City, Israeli airstrikes also targeted the vicinity of Al Quds hospital, where thousands of displaced individuals have sought shelter, according to the hospital’s director, who spoke to CNN on Thursday. On Thursday, six American citizens arrived on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing from Gaza. This development followed the opening of the crossing on Wednesday, enabling the evacuation of numerous foreign nationals and injured Palestinians. An internal U.S. government document obtained by CNN earlier indicated the departure of U.S. citizens from Gaza was anticipated to commence on Thursday. In the northern Gaza region, Hamas’ defensive positions continue to weaken as they withdraw toward the central part of the enclave, according to a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Reports from the Times of Israel indicate the Israeli military is launching a comprehensive operation to destroy Hamas tunnels in various areas of the Gaza Strip. The “IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate” stated the “targets center” has identified approximately 1,200 new targets associated with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and automated tools. The IDF said it killed Muhammad A’sar, who held responsibility for all of Hamas’ anti-tank missile units throughout Gaza.

🔴 The IDF eliminated Muhammad A'sar, the Head of Hamas' Anti-Tank Missile Unit in Gaza. A'sar was responsible for all of Hamas' anti-tank missile units throughout Gaza. Under his command, numerous anti-tank missile attacks were carried out against civilians and IDF soldiers. pic.twitter.com/gx44VqIcNB

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2023

According to the Iran Press News Agency, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the U.S. government is the “main cause of crimes” in Palestine, condemning the violation of human rights from those “who allegedly call themselves as exemplar of human rights.” According to Al Jazeera, Bahrain has announced the recall of its ambassador to Israel and the suspension of all economic relations with Israel. This move by Bahrain follows Jordan’s decision to recall its ambassador to Israel as a protest against the ongoing conflict, which Jordan referred to as a “catastrophe.” Market Reactions

Markets continue to reflect the Federal Reserve’s decisions made on Wednesday and the positive interpretation of Chairman Jerome Powell‘s remarks.

The U.S. dollar index (DXY) has dipped below the 106 level, showing a 0.7% decline as of 8:30 a.m. in New York.

Treasury yields are on a downward trajectory, signaling an increased demand for bonds. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 4.68%, marking its lowest level since Oct. 16. Notably, the US 10-Year Treasury Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) recorded an 0.84% rally in value yesterday.

In the world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is inching closer to the $36,000 threshold, now at its highest point since May 2022.

Looking at futures contracts for major U.S. stock indices, they are displaying positive momentum, with S&P 500 futures up 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1%, one hour before the opening bell.

Read now: US Stocks On Track For Solid Start Amid Lingering Fed Optimism: Traders Eye Earnings From Market Bellwether Apple

Photo via Shutterstock.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.