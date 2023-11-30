News & Insights

Israel, Hamas agree to extend truce for eighth day -WSJ

November 30, 2023 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group have agreed to extend a temporary truce for an eighth day, in a deal that will involve the release of more Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Egyptian officials.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or from Hamas.

Reuters
