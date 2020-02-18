Israel government will need to raise revenue to control deficit, official says

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The next Israeli government will need to make budgetary adjustments of up to 25 billion shekels ($7.3 billion) to keep the deficit under control, the director general of the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

A year-long political stalemate and a general election on March 2 -- the third in less than a year -- have prevented dealing with deficit, Shai Babad said on the sidelines of a Dun & Bradstreet conference.

"In the past, we had the same figures and the same kind of deficit that needed to be handled and this is what the new government will have to do now," he said.

Babad said the adjustment will be about 5%, since the overall the budget is about 400 billion shekels.

"I would be more worried if I would see any macro signals that are showing that the economy is going into recession. But ... there is still full capacity, unemployment is low and the growth rate is still very, very strong," he said, pointing to 2019 growth of 3.5% and to the fact credit-rating agencies seem unworried about Israel's fiscal stance.

"Everybody understands there will be a new government ... and the problem will be solved."

The deficit target this year is supposed to be 2.5% of gross domestic product, but Babad believes a combination of spending cuts and steps to raise revenue will keep the deficit to below 3% of GDP in 2020. In 2019, the deficit was 3.7% of GDP, above a 2.9% target.

"I would recommend something between 2.7% and 2.9%," he said.

Last month, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron warned the deficit could hit 3.3% of GDP in 2020 if no budget is passed this year.

The new government will have a new finance minister after Moshe Kahlon said he would not seek re-election.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other candidates have said they would not raise taxes, but Babad said revenue can be increased several ways without raising direct taxes, such as imposing taxes on luxury automobiles, closing loopholes in the black economy and privatising state-owned companies.

Similarly, spending cuts could be done in a way to make government more efficient, he added.

Babad said the lack of a functioning government and a 2020 budget has harmed citizens significantly. Since a prorated version of the 2019 base budget is being used, as much as 17 billion shekels are "not being provided to citizens," he said.

($1 = 3.4234 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

