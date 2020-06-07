Commodities

Israel government seeks $150 mln El Al share offering, airline says

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

The government is asking El Al Israel Airlines to issue shares as part of a bailout package, the carrier said on Sunday.

JERUSALEM, June 7 (Reuters) - The government is asking El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA to issue shares as part of a bailout package, the carrier said on Sunday.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, was seeking state-backed loans of $400 million to help it through the coronavirus crisis, as foreigners are barred from entering the country and incoming Israelis must self-quarantine.

The airline, which warned last month that it could collapse should talks fail to secure a loan, suspended passenger flights until at least June 20 and about 6,000 of its 6,500 workforce are on unpaid leave until June 30.

Under a plan laid out by the Finance Ministry, El Al said it would receive a $250 million loan mostly guaranteed by the government. In addition the airline would have to sell $150 million worth of shares, with the government committing to buy any shares not bought, El Al said in a statement.

Those shares would be placed with a trustee.

The terms are subject to El Al's consent, and require approval of the cabinet and parliament's finance committee. They also would require El Al signing a deal with employees to make the airline more efficient, it said.

El Al said it would examine the proposed offer.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular