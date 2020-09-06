Israel gives airline El Al one week to offer new shares

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Israel's government has told financially strapped El Al Israel Airlines ELAL.TA they have one week to hold a share offering if they want a bailout that would temporarily bring the company under state control.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has for months offered to intervene to help it avoid bankruptcy, but the airline's board has been slow in making a decision.

In a letter to El Al's board, Finance Ministry Director-General Keren Turner-Eyal said the airline must publish plans by Sept. 10 for a share offering of no less than 505.5 million shekels ($150 million), or 753.4 million shares at 0.671 shekel each. The issue must then be held by Sept. 15.

The state, according to the letter published by El Al in a regulatory filing on Sunday, would buy 393.4 million shares for 264.2 million shekels, constituting a controlling stake.

The government would resell the shares within 24 months to a single or multiple buyers, Turner-Eyal said.

Once the offer is complete, the state would also provide a guarantee for $250 million in bank loans as it has promised.

El Al said it was studying the offer, which still needs cabinet approval.

El Al has reported losses for two years running and racked up debt to renew its fleet.

Things deteriorated when Israel closed its borders during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline has suspended flights and furloughed most of its employees.

Under state demands, it slashed its workforce to cut costs.

El Al has also received three buyout proposals but its board has yet to approve any of them.

The latest came last week when Israeli-Russian businessman David Sapir offered to pay $51 million for 190 million new shares in El Al, the same amount of shares held by controlling shareholder Knafaim Holdings KNFM.TA.

El Al's shares closed 5.6% higher at 0.74 shekel in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 3.3678 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.