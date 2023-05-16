News & Insights

Israel GDP slows to 2.5% annualised in Q1 from 5.3% in Q4

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

May 16, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter of 2023, with consumer spending and exports declining while industrial investment rose, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.5% in the January-March period from the prior three months -- compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of a 1.8% rise.

On a per capita basis, GDP grew 0.1%.

The economy grew 5.3% in the fourth quarter, unrevised from a prior estimate.

Israel's economy grew 6.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow 2.5% in 2023, according to the Bank of Israel.

