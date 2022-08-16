Israel GDP grows 6.8% in Q2 on gains in exports, consumer spending

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel's economy bounced back in the second quarter after a contraction in early 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, citing gains in exports and consumer spending.

Adds detail

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy bounced back in the second quarter after a contraction in early 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, citing gains in exports and consumer spending.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an annualised 6.8% in the April-June period from the prior three months, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of a 2.8% rise.

The economy shrank 2.7% in the first quarter, a downward revision from a prior 1.8% contraction.

The economy grew more than 8% in 2021 and is expected to grow a further 5% in 2022, according to the Bank of Israel.

Despite a weak start to the year, the central bank has raised short-term interest rates in a bid to contain rising price pressures.

On Monday, the bureau said that Israel's annual inflation climbed to a 14-year high of 5.2% in July from 4.4% in June and as a result policymakers are expected to raise the benchmark rate at least a half-point at its next decision this Monday. The rate stands at 1.25%, up from 0.1% in April.

In the second quarter, exports and private spending grew about 10%, while investment rose 7.7% and government spending gained 5%.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch and Tomasz Janowski)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters