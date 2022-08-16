Israel GDP grows 6.8% in Q2 on gains in exports, consumer spending

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy bounced back in the second quarter after a contraction early in 2022, led by double-digit gains in exports and in consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an annualised 6.8% in the April-June period from the prior three months -- compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of a 2.8% rise.

The economy shrank 2.7% in the first quarter, a downward revision from a prior 1.8% contraction.

The economy grew more than 8% in 2021 and is expected to grow a further 5% in 2022, according to the Bank of Israel.

