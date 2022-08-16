Israel GDP grows 6.8% in Q2 on gains in exports, consumer spending

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel's economy bounced back in the second quarter after a contraction early in 2022, led by double-digit gains in exports and in consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy bounced back in the second quarter after a contraction early in 2022, led by double-digit gains in exports and in consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew an annualised 6.8% in the April-June period from the prior three months -- compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts of a 2.8% rise.

The economy shrank 2.7% in the first quarter, a downward revision from a prior 1.8% contraction.

The economy grew more than 8% in 2021 and is expected to grow a further 5% in 2022, according to the Bank of Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters