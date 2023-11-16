Israel GDP grows 2.8% in Q3 ahead of expected contraction in Q4 due to war

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew solidly in the third quarter, although less than estimated, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday, ahead of an expected weak end to the year due to Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gross domestic product (GDP) ILGDPP=ECI grew an annualised 2.8% in the July-September period from the prior three months, compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 3.8% expansion.

However, on a per capita basis, GDP grew 0.9%.

The economy grew 3.3% in the second quarter, compared with 3.1% in a prior estimate.

Israel's economy is expected to contract in the fourth quarter due to the war, and translate to a 2.3% growth rate for 2023, according to the Bank of Israel. S&P Global Ratings this week forecast a 5% contraction during the last three months of 2023.

Despite a weakening economy that will likely see a hit to consumer spending and investments, the central bank has suggested it would not lower interest rates during the war.

It has cited a view that Israel's risk premium remains high and a rate cut from the current 4.75% could further weaken the shekel ILS= and reignite inflation.

Policymakers have left short-term borrowing costs unchanged the last three decisions after an aggressive run of tightening that took the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI from 0.1% in April 2022 to 4.75% in May 2023.

On Wednesday, the bureau said Israel's annual inflation rate eased to 3.7% in October from 3.8% in September and the central bank has said it was determined to return the rate to its 1-3% target. The Bank of Israel's next rate decision is on Nov. 27.

In the third quarter, private spending - more than half of economic activity - grew 1.8%, while exports rose 8.8%, investment increased 1.2% and government spending was up 5.9%. Imports fell 0.9%.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.