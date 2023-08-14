News & Insights

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid -medical sources

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

August 14, 2023 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by Ali Sawafta for Reuters ->

WEST BANK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho early on Tuesday, medical sources told Reuters.

"Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests," the Jericho Hospital's director told Reuters.

Residents also told Reuters that there were armed clashes but it was not clear whether the two men were involved in these clashes or not.

The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians hope will form the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It has since built large settlements there while U.S.-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)

