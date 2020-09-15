ION Acquisition 1, a blank check company formed by Ion Asset Management, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Herzliya, Israel-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to forward purchase agreements with ION Asset Management and The Phoenix Insurance Company. At the proposed deal size, ION Acquisition 1 would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Chairman Jonathan Kolber, Chairman of ION Asset Management and a Partner and Senior Advisor at Viola Growth, and CEO Gilad Shany, co-founder of ION Crossover Partners and former General Partner at Magma Venture Partners. While the company has not selected a target industry yet, it plans to target the rapidly growing universe of Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to everyday life.



ION Acquisition 1 was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IACA.U. Cowen is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Israel-focused SPAC ION Acquisition 1 files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.