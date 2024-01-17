Israel eyes shift to Monday-Friday trading to win over MSCI -regulator

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israel aims to eventually shift its stocks trading days to Monday to Friday to win inclusion in global index provider MSCI's Europe category, Israel's securities regulator said.

Israel's trading day is Sunday through Thursday and MSCI in 2022 rejected reassigning the country to a new region, citing differing market trading days as a key reason.

Trading volume on Sundays is usually far lower than the rest of the week and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) ends trading 90 minutes earlier on that day.

MSCI, which provides equity, fixed income and hedge fund indexes, upgraded Israel to a developed market from an emerging one in 2010. However, Israel is the only country in MSCI's Middle East category, making it easier for investors to miss, according to analysts.

"MSCI inclusion (in the Europe index) was important and is still important," Offir Eyal, head of international affairs and business development at the Israel Securities Authority, told Reuters in an interview.

"Our objective is to be aligned with the international standard and the trading days is one of those standards. So we will have in the long term to be aligned with the trading days as well.

"We know it's important for investors and for international market participants."

Reassigning Israel to a new region like Europe could open the door to large amounts of passive inflows for the Israeli capital markets.

Seffy Zinger, chairman of the securities authority who is currently holding meetings in the U.S., said changing trading times is not simple and would require banks to open trading rooms on Friday, which is the start of the weekend in Israel.

It would also require changes to legislation, and labour contracts.

"It doesn't mean it's impossible or something that cannot be done, but it's complicated," he said. "Being included in the (Europe) MSCI index is something that is important for the Israeli economy and we are thinking and considering what we can do.

"It's on our table. It's not something we took off from the table," he told Reuters.

Zinger's predecessor, Anat Guetta, and the chairman of the TASE sent a letter to MSCI officials in January of 2022 - seen by Reuters - saying that if the difference in trading days was the sole concern, then "we will take the appropriate regulatory measures to adjust the trading days in TASE as necessary."

Israel's government has typically sought to elevate Israel's status in the global economy by pushing for inclusion into the OECD and supporting stock exchange efforts to shift to developed market status from an emerging market.

Just 20% of trading in Israeli shares on the TASE comes from foreign investors and the authority seeks to raise that figure to become one of the most advanced capital markets.

Israel's securities law was recently changed to allow companies to report in English and not only in Hebrew.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Mark Heinrich)

