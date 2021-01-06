US Markets
Israel expects to receive first Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Thursday

Israel expects to receive its first shipment of Moderna Inc coronavirus vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to people confined to homes or otherwise unable to go to clinics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israel expects to receive its first shipment of Moderna Inc MRNA.O coronavirus vaccines on Thursday and will administer them to people confined to homes or otherwise unable to go to clinics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

His statement, issued late on Wednesday, did not detail the size of the shipment. Moderna said on Monday that Israel had approved the vaccine, securing 6 million doses.

Israel has since Dec. 19 been administering Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine, with the Health Ministry saying on Wednesday that some 16% of citizens had received a first shot.

