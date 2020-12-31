Israel expects to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by March, minister says

Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text

JERUSALEM, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Israel expects to begin receiving Moderna Inc.'s MRNA.O coronavirus vaccines by March "at the latest", Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Ynet TV on Thursday.

In June, Israel signed an initial agreement for the Moderna vaccine, later extended to cover 6 million doses.

