Israel expects IAEA to give Iran a clear warning over its nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he expects the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors to issue a clear warning to Iran over its nuclear program.

JERUSALEM, June 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday he expects the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors to issue a clear warning to Iran over its nuclear program.

"We expect the Board of Governors will issue a clear warning sign before the regime in Tehran and make clear that if they continue their defiant nuclear policy, they will pay a heavy price," Bennett said in televised remarks at a parliamentary committee.

Bennett met last week with the International Atomic Energy Agency chief ahead of the board's meeting.

