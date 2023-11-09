Israel Electric to sell Eshkol power station in repeat tender for $2.3 bln

JERUSALEM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Electric Corp ISECO.UL (IEC) said on Thursday it will sell its Eshkol power station to a private buyer for about 9 billion shekels ($2.3 billion) after a previous tender that promised a higher price tag fell through.

It is the fourth power station to be sold in a drive to privatize most of Israel's electricity production. The 1,693 megawatt-plant is the country's largest to be powered by natural gas. IEC, once a monopoly in electricity generation, will now control about 40% of the sector.

IEC said the winning bidder was Eshkol Power Eergies, a joint venture between local partners Dalia Power Energies and Taavura.

Eshkol Power Energies had won an initial tender a few months ago with a 12 billion shekel bid. But that offer had been much higher than others, and the group was unable to secure finances, so IEC was forced to repeat the tender.

($1 = 3.8421 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

