Israel economy slides 29% in Q2, consumer spending sinks

JERUSALEM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy shrank by an annualised 29.0% in the second quarter, slightly more than initially thought, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic that has sharply harmed consumer spending, trade and investment as well as the labour market.

Revised data from the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the contraction in gross domestic product for the April-June period over the prior three months was a bit steeper than a preliminary estimate of 28.7% a month ago.

Depending on the course of the pandemic, a contraction of as much as 7% is projected in 2020, which would be the first annual contraction in Israel's history.

With a 6.8% contraction in the first quarter, Israel is in a recession.

As coronavirus cases surge, Israel is set for a three-week lockdown starting on Friday -- a move expected to further damage the economy. Israel's unemployment rate stands above 12%.

In the second quarter, exports fell 27.8%, while private spending slid 44.3%. Imports dropped 39.5% and investment in fixed assets was down 30.3%.

One the other hand government spending jumped 26%.

