Israel economy grows at less than expected 2.4% annual rate in Q3

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

Israel's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter, the Central Statistics Bureau said on Tuesday, with exports and investment leading growth as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter, the Central Statistics Bureau said on Tuesday, with exports and investment leading growth as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a preliminary estimate, gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.4% in the July-September quarter from the prior three months, below 6% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Second-quarter GDP growth was revised to an annual 13.7% from a prior estimate of 16.6%. Israel's economy opened almost fully in March after three lockdowns.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters