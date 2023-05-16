Israel economy grows 2.5% in Q1, beating expectations

Adds details of GDP data, Finance Ministry's updated estimates

JERUSALEM, May 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy slowed less than expected in the first quarter of 2023 due to strong industrial investment, although the Finance Ministry trimmed growth and tax revenue estimates partly on uncertainty over the government's judicial overhaul plan.

Gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.5% in the January-March period from the prior three months, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 1.8% rise.

Investment in fixed assets grew 14.7%, although exports fell 3.5% and private spending dipped 1.7%.

First-quarter growth slowed from 5.3% in the fourth quarter, unrevised from a prior estimate.

Israel's economy grew 6.5% in 2022 and is expected to grow 2.5% in 2023, according to the Bank of Israel and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Ministry forecasts growth of 2.7%, revising down its estimate from 3% and saying the slowdown would cut tax revenue this year by 5.3 billion shekels ($1.5 billion).

It said the new forecasts take into account the fallout from uncertainty over the government's judicial plan, which has been suspended due to political and public pressure.

On a per capita basis, GDP grew 0.1% in the first three months of the year.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

