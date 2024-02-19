Israel economy dives 19.4% in Q4, grows 2% in 2023 as Gaza war weighs

JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Israel's economy contracted an annualised 19.4% in the fourth quarter from the prior three months, hurt by war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday in its initial estimate.

For all of 2023, the economy grew 2.0%, compared with 6.5% in 2022.

The war has raged since Hamas' Oct. 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

