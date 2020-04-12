Israel Discount Bank suspends dividend, frees up capital for credit

TEL AVIV, April 12 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA said it has decided to suspend dividend payments in order to be able to provide more credit to households and businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The country's fourth largest bank also said it will reduce its Tier 1 capital ratio to 8.9% from 9.9% for the same reason.

Two weeks ago Israel's banking regulator lowered the capital requirements of the commercial banks by one percentage point in order to help them provide more credit to households and the business sector.

The Bank of Israel's Banking Supervision Department also instructed banks to re-examine their dividend distribution and share buyback policies to free up additional sources for the banks so that they can provide credit.

The new capital requirements are in effect for six months and can be extended for another six months, after which banks will be required to gradually rebuild their capital over two years.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

