Israel Discount Bank raises $682 million in bond offering

January 16, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

JERUSALEM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA said on Tuesday it raised 2.56 billion shekels ($682 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors aimed at strengthening its liquidity and its ability to expand credit growth.

Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank, issued two series of bonds: 1.56 billion shekels of six-year bonds that will pay 0.85% over comparable government bonds and 1 billion of one-year bills paying 0.16% above Bank of Israel interest rates.

Demand in the auction, Discount bank said, reached 5.2 billion shekels and reflected investors' trust in the bank despite a challenging business environment.

($1 = 3.7544 shekels)

